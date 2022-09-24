Haryana: Former Congress leader fires illegal weapon in Palwal, video goes viral

Haryana: Former Congress leader fires illegal weapon in Panwal, video goes viral

During an incident in Palwal, a former Congress woman leader and a woman advocate were seen openly firing illegal guns. A video of the firing is also becoming viral for all the wrong reasons. The Cyber Police have filed a report against the pair.

Vinod Kumar, head of the cyber division, has filed a complaint alleging that he keeps tabs on unlawful actions and offensive content on social media. On September 16th, while keeping an eye on Instagram, he came across an account belonging to two ladies displaying what seemed to be illegal firearms. Women were brazenly shooting illegal guns.

They found five videos of women on ID. Punjabi songs were heard in the video. Reports were obtained from the police lines about the weapons used by the women in the video.

Vinod Kumar, head of the cyber unit, claims to have gathered intelligence on the ladies in the clip. Both females were thus positively identified. The ladies were identified as Chanchal aka Disha Gautam of Ward No. 14, Palwal, a former woman leader of the Congress Party, and Poonam Rao of Ward No. 26, a lawyer.

Officer in command at the city police station Renudevi claims that he has been entrusted with the investigation of this case and that he is doing so. No matter what the inquiry turns out. Equally consequential measures will be implemented in the future. No suspects have been apprehended as of this writing.