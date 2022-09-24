China President Xi Jinping under house arrest? Internet reacts to viral claim

With unverified claims that China's president, Xi Jinping, has been placed under house arrest by the People's Liberation Army, the hashtag #XiJinping began trending on Twitter (PLA). Many mocking images and comments directed towards President Jinping were posted under the hashtag.
When Chinese human rights activist Jennifer Zeng posted a video on Twitter, the story went viral. Several military vehicles can be seen speeding down the road in the clip. There was a rumour that Xi Jinping had been placed under house arrest, and Zeng reported the convoy was 80 kilometres long.
Zeng shared the video and wrote, ”#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, the entire procession is as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumour has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA.”
#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA pic.twitter.com/hODcknQMhE — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) September 23, 2022
There are no confirmed reports of the house arrest of Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the topic has remained a trending one on social media. Here are some responses:
#XiJinping answering about all rumours floating against him pic.twitter.com/mhSG0dSIp0— The Maverick (@Phoenix_on_Rise) September 24, 2022
From Flightradar. Something big is happening in China for sure. #xijinping #china pic.twitter.com/V1jVMzFJNy — Calcutta Chromosome (@ranadurjay) September 24, 2022
#XiJinping put under house arrest, army has taken control..
Meanwhile, Pakistan to China pic.twitter.com/YEyxTaicYA— Vedant Purohit (@iVedantPurohit) September 24, 2022
#XiJinping calling Putin after being put into house arrest: pic.twitter.com/SFryQnl3z7 — saad (@Fallen_x_King) September 24, 2022
Happiest person right now : #XiJinping pic.twitter.com/2SAlwwspjh — Bheja Fry (@bhejafry_fry) September 24, 2022