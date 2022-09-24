Search icon
China President Xi Jinping under house arrest? Internet reacts to viral claim

There are no confirmed reports of the house arrest of Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the topic has remained a trending one on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

With unverified claims that China's president, Xi Jinping, has been placed under house arrest by the People's Liberation Army, the hashtag #XiJinping began trending on Twitter (PLA). Many mocking images and comments directed towards President Jinping were posted under the hashtag.

When Chinese human rights activist Jennifer Zeng posted a video on Twitter, the story went viral. Several military vehicles can be seen speeding down the road in the clip. There was a rumour that Xi Jinping had been placed under house arrest, and Zeng reported the convoy was 80 kilometres long.

Zeng shared the video and wrote, ”#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, the entire procession is as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumour has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA.”

There are no confirmed reports of the house arrest of Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the topic has remained a trending one on social media. Here are some responses:

