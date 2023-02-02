Girl dances to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', viral video takes internet by storm

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan has finally broken Bollywood's dry spell, grossing over 600 crores in six days worldwide. Fans adored Shah Rukh Khan's action hero persona, and videos of people dancing to Pathaan's peppy track quickly went viral on social media. Now one such clip of a girl grooving to Pathaan's popular song 'Besharam Rang' has set the internet on fire. The girl in the clip has been identified as Sharmila Saha and the viral video has so far amassed a whopping 5.3 million views on it.

In the short clip shared on Facebook, the girl can be seen wearing hot attire while performing to the popular track from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Her sizzling moves impressed everyone on social media and trust us her dance performance will surely win your hearts. The girl absolutely set the internet on fire with her performance and her on-point dance moves were a highlight.

The video garnered over 5.3 million views after being shared online. Facebook users simply couldn't get enough of the girl's sizzling performance and showered love on her in the comments section.

Here’s what Facebook users posted:

“This is absolutely so hot” posted a Facebook user. “Just wow. Really, what a dance,” shared another. “She is damn good with all moves. You have nailed it girl. Kudos,” commented a third. “Omg! It's unbelievable .. she is undoubtedly queen of dancing” wrote a fourth.