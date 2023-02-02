Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Girl dances to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', viral video takes internet by storm

Now one such clip of a girl grooving to Pathaan's popular song 'Besharam Rang' has set the internet on fire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Girl dances to Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang', viral video takes internet by storm
screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan has finally broken Bollywood's dry spell, grossing over 600 crores in six days worldwide. Fans adored Shah Rukh Khan's action hero persona, and videos of people dancing to Pathaan's peppy track quickly went viral on social media. Now one such clip of a girl grooving to Pathaan's popular song 'Besharam Rang' has set the internet on fire. The girl in the clip has been identified as Sharmila Saha and the viral video has so far amassed a whopping 5.3 million views on it. 

In the short clip shared on Facebook, the girl can be seen wearing hot attire while performing to the popular track from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Her sizzling moves impressed everyone on social media and trust us her dance performance will surely win your hearts. The girl absolutely set the internet on fire with her performance and her on-point dance moves were a highlight.

The video garnered over 5.3 million views after being shared online. Facebook users simply couldn't get enough of the girl's sizzling performance and showered love on her in the comments section.

Here’s what Facebook users posted:

“This is absolutely so hot” posted a Facebook user. “Just wow. Really, what a dance,” shared another. “She is damn good with all moves. You have nailed it girl. Kudos,” commented a third. “Omg! It's unbelievable .. she is undoubtedly queen of dancing” wrote a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IRMS jobs through UPSC CSE 2023, Railway drops plan for separate exam: Details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.