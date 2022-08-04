WATCH: Ghevar at Rs 25,000 per kg! Agra shop's special dish will blow your mind

Ahead of Rakshabandhan, a disc-shaped sweet dish, popularly known as Ghevar is being sold at Rs 25,000 per kg by Braj Rasayan Mishthan Bhandar near Shah Market in Agra, as per ANI reports. A normal Ghevar costs around Rs. 600 to 700 per kilo. But for this Ghevar is topped with a 24-carat gold layer, you need to pay a higher price.
