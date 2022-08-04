Search icon
WATCH: Ghevar at Rs 25,000 per kg! Agra shop's special dish will blow your mind

Agra's sweet shop is selling Ghevar with 24-carat gold plating at Rs 25,000 per kg.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Photo: ANI

Ahead of Rakshabandhan, a disc-shaped sweet dish, popularly known as Ghevar is being sold at Rs 25,000 per kg by Braj Rasayan Mishthan Bhandar near Shah Market in Agra, as per ANI reports.  A normal Ghevar costs around Rs. 600 to 700 per kilo. But for this Ghevar is topped with a 24-carat gold layer, you need to pay a higher price.

"Uttar Pradesh: Specially 'Golden Ghevar' is being made in Agra for Raksha Bandhan. The price of Golden Ghevar is ₹ 25,000 per kg. The specialty of this Ghevar is that it is covered with 24 carat gold."

 

