Man faces near-death experience while paragliding: Watch this viral video

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 09:58 PM IST

Adventurers are constantly looking for methods to increase their adrenaline rush, but being cautious is important when doing activities that could be dangerous if something went wrong.

A video that went viral captures a aerobatics paraglider having a near-death encounter while landing. In the viral video, paraglider Kevin Philipp is seen trying desperately to untangle his twisted glider lines.

This one-minute video showed Kevin's attempt to land safely while the parachute's wires were still intertwined. The glider finally managed to handle the situation and make a safe landing after much effort.

Philipp posted a video of the entire incident to his YouTube account. Through a social media post, he explained the whole scenario. So far, the video has recieved over 84,000 views on YouTube. 

