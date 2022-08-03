Man faces near-death experience while paragliding: Watch this viral video

Photo: YouTube (Screengrab)

Adventurers are constantly looking for methods to increase their adrenaline rush, but being cautious is important when doing activities that could be dangerous if something went wrong.

A video that went viral captures a aerobatics paraglider having a near-death encounter while landing. In the viral video, paraglider Kevin Philipp is seen trying desperately to untangle his twisted glider lines.

This one-minute video showed Kevin's attempt to land safely while the parachute's wires were still intertwined. The glider finally managed to handle the situation and make a safe landing after much effort.

Philipp posted a video of the entire incident to his YouTube account. Through a social media post, he explained the whole scenario. So far, the video has recieved over 84,000 views on YouTube.

READ | 'Missing' for 20 years, Mumbai woman found in Pakistan; reunites with family but yet to meet them