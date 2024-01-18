Food blogger tries blueberry samosa in viral video, watch her honest reaction

Delhi's Samosa Hub has introduced a unique 'Blueberry Samosa,' garnering attention and mixed reactions.

Samosas, a beloved snack for many Indians, have taken a surprising turn with the introduction of the 'Blueberry Samosa.' This unconventional creation has stirred up mixed reactions among food enthusiasts, as a popular food blogger recently shared her thoughts in a video on Instagram.

Known as 'Youthbitz Food,' the blogger and her team ventured to review the viral sensation after it caught the attention of social media users. Priced at Rs 65, the Blueberry Samosa is available at Samosa Hub in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, a spot renowned for its innovative snack offerings, including Paan Samosa and Manchurian Samosa.

In the Instagram video, the blogger expressed her initial excitement but quickly turned sour after the first bite. "Mere ko personally bilkul pasand nahi aaya (Personally, I didn't like the samosa)," she candidly shared.

Served cold and frozen, the Blueberry Samosa aims to provide a unique twist to the conventional potato-filled snack. Despite the blogger's less-than-enthusiastic review, the video has gained over 2 million views, sparking a debate among social media users.

Commenters expressed diverse opinions, with some refusing to try the avant-garde creation, insisting on preserving the classic samosa flavor. "Har tikoni cheez samosa nahi hoti (Not every triangular snack is a samosa)," remarked one individual. Another commented, "Samose to aloo wale ho acche lagte hai baki sab bekar hai (Samosas with potato filling taste good, everything else is useless)."

While some defended the traditional samosa, others were more open-minded. "Please tell them Samosa is love, don’t ruin it," one user urged, while another cautioned, "Don’t ever dare to call it samosa."