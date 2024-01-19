Headlines

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tells employees to brace for more job cuts: Report

Rashmika Mandanna says she was 'crying for real' after slapping Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'I didn’t know...'

UN Chief 'deeply concerned' over Iran and Pakistan tensions, calls for restraint

Dalit domestic worker alleges torture by DMK MLA's son in Chennai, says 'they burnt my hands'

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Updates: Odisha, Rajasthan govt declare half-day holidays on January 22

Viral

Ever thought about mass production of jaggery in factories? viral video shocks internet

A viral video on Instagram has raised concerns about the unhygienic conditions in a jaggery factory.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 06:42 AM IST

Edited by

Jaggery, a cherished winter treat enjoyed by many across the country, has come under scrutiny after a recent video depicting its mass production in a factory went viral on social media. The video, shared by the Instagram handle @foodiesfab_india, raised alarming concerns about the sanitary conditions within the factory and the well-being of the workers involved in the production of this popular sweet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared byMumbai (@foodiesfab_india)

In the viral clip, factory workers are shown using a machine to extract sugarcane juice, which is subsequently boiled until it solidifies into jaggery. The process continues with the jaggery mix being laid on the ground, where individuals hand-mould it into chunks. Disturbingly, the video highlights that none of the factory workers are equipped with safety gear, and the utensils used in the cooking process appear to be in an unsanitary condition.

The Instagram post, shared some time ago, has garnered over one lakh likes and a multitude of comments expressing shock at the unsanitary conditions observed in the factory. Many viewers were taken aback by the unhygienic practices witnessed during the production of this beloved winter delight.

Several comments reflect the public's concerns:

"It's like stirring cement," remarked one individual.
Another questioned, "What is the government doing? Who allowed them to sell this in a market?"
A third person expressed, "Now I know why I get rocks in my gud (jaggery)."
"That's disgusting, can't believe I ate that," shared a dismayed viewer.
A fifth commenter drew a connection to refined sugar, stating, "Then people say avoid packed refined sugar as it is not good for health."
"This is just not good for health," emphasized another concerned observer.

