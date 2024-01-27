Elephant herd unites to save calf that fell inside muddy pool, viral video will melt your heart

Twitter
Headlines

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

8 vegetables rich in fibre

6 ways to get relief from arthritis pain

Highest partnership for each wicket in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

First look of Bobby Deol as ruthless Udhiran from Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva unveiled on actor's 55th birthday

Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

HomeViral

Viral

Elephant herd unites to save calf that fell inside muddy pool, viral video will melt your heart

A heartwarming video from South Africa's Addo Elephant National Park captures the touching rescue effort of a baby elephant by its concerned herd.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heart-touching demonstration of familial unity, a baby elephant's perilous situation at Addo Elephant National Park in South Africa was successfully resolved thanks to the collective efforts of its concerned herd. The entire incident was captured by Jolandi De Klerk, who happened to be visiting the park during her honeymoon. The impactful video has since been shared on YouTube by Latest Sightings, captivating viewers around the world.

The saga unfolded when the young elephant, attempting to drink from a pool of muddy water alongside its family, slipped and tumbled into the waterhole. Sensing immediate danger, the herd sprang into action, with the closest adult elephants extending their trunks in a frantic bid to rescue the struggling calf. Despite their earnest efforts, the baby proved too weak to hold on and continued sinking into the treacherous mud.

As the situation reached a critical point, one of the adult elephants showcased remarkable ingenuity. Fearlessly stepping into the water beside the distressed calf, it was soon joined by another adult. Together, the two larger elephants delicately nudged and guided the exhausted youngster towards a gentler slope, steering it away from the perilous mud.

Describing the heroic moment, De Klerk's caption reads, “Once the one bigger elephant entered the water, another followed, and the two bigger elephants slowly prodded and guided the now tired baby to a less steep embankment. This made it easier for the baby to walk out of the mud without having to climb the steep embankment. As the baby came out of the waterhole, the entire herd had a sense of relief, and so did we.”

The video has quickly gone viral, sparking numerous comments and shares across social media platforms. The collective effort of the elephant herd in saving the struggling baby has left a lasting impression on the internet community.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shoaib Malik breaks silence on contract termination with BPL franchise over suspicion of match-fixing

England skipper Heather Knight pulls out of WPL 2024, RCB name replacement

This actress became star at 17, charged Rs 2.5 crore for 15-minute act, vanished from films, has done no film in 9 years

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a cop who lived like a ‘monk’ to crack UPSC exam in her third attempt; she is married to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE