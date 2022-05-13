Domino's asked to pay Rs 9.65 lakh for delivering non-veg pizza to vegetarian consumer

Domino's: The court asked the company to pay within one month Rs 918 with 6 percent interest.

Roorkee: A consumer court in Uttarakhand's Roorkee has imposed a fine of Rs 9,65,981 on Domino's for delivering a non-vegetarian pizza to a vegetarian man. The court observed that the company's act had hurt the religious sentiments of the man.

The incident took place on October 26, 2020. Shivang Mittal ordered a vegetarian pizza and paid Rs 918 to the Domino's delivery executive. He told the court that the pizza was emitting a weird smell. As he opened the pizza box and realised that it was in fact a non-vegetarian pizza, he fell sick and vomited several times. His entire family is purely vegetarian.

He filed a complaint with the police but to no avail. He also approached several authorities but they didn't help either. Finally in 2021, he approached the consumer court. The district consumer forum chief, Kanwar Sen, and members Anjana Chadda and Vipin Kumar found that Domino's was careless, reported Dainik Jagran.

The court asked the company to pay within one month Rs 918 with 6 percent interest, Rs 4.65 lakh for causing physical, mental and financial damage and Rs 5 lakh as special fine.