Dog reminds girl to study before her father approaches, video goes viral

Screen Grab

While it is common knowledge that dogs are man's best friend, there are several videos on the internet where a dog and his owner's friendship has captured the internet's heart. In a recent video, people all over the internet have noticed a cute relationship between a dog and a little girl. An old video of a dog encouraging a child to do her schoolwork is making the rounds on the internet again.

Yoda4ever submitted a video on Twitter showing a German Shepherd guarding a young kid. In the brief video, the dog detects the approaching footsteps and barks to wake up the small girl who is ostensibly watching TV at home. The cute companion urges her to do her homework. The cute video is gaining a lot of attention. The video was accompanied with the phrase "Pawtners in crime.."

The video has been viewed over one million times and liked over 40,000 times as of this writing. Internet users reacted too quickly with funny remarks to the video.

One twitter user commented, “You know it is cute that the dog alerts her and is basically her companion, but I can't help but notice how he walks by her and the dog and doesn't even acknowledge them? Like are you the dad and you are not even gonna say hi to your daughter when you just get home??? Sad man.“

Another Commented, “Wow. I'm not sure I believe that. The dog recognizes the return of the dad...sure....but the cue to the girl because he has worked out SHE will be in trouble? If so, that dog is smarter than at least one of my kids.”

Another commented, “I need a Dog like the one in the tweet! Good Dog.”