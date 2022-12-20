Caught on cam: Speeding Mahindra Bolero pick-up crashes into dhaba in Surat, three injured

Screen Grab

Some people were seriously hurt when a speeding tempo crashed into a Dhaba (roadside eatery) in Surat, Gujarat. An extraordinary incident unfolded at Bapano Bagicho (Father's garden), a roadside dhaba in Surat's Saroli neighbourhood, when a speeding Bolero (tempo) crashed into the eatery, damaging the wall and furnishings and injuring numerous people.

It was reported that the pickup truck driver had lost control and crashed into the Dhaba. The whole thing was recorded on surveillance cameras. There were maybe two or three diners inside the Dhaba who were gravely hurt.

About ten diners were present at the Dhaba when the accident happened. The Tempo was reportedly empty, and its driver had already departed the scene.

Official statistics shows that in 2021, over 1.55 lakh people died in road accidents in India. This works out to an average of 426 deaths per day or 18 deaths per hour.

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau is categorised as "Accidental Fatalities & Suicides in India - 2021," and it shows that in addition to the deaths, 4.03 lakh "road accidents" wounded 3.71 lakh individuals throughout the nation in the previous year.

According to a study by the National Transportation Safety Board (NCRB), which is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the number of traffic fatalities hit a record high in 2018, while the total number of traffic accidents and injuries decreased from the previous year.

In 2021, the data indicated, the fatality rate per one thousand cars was 0.53, which was higher than the rates in 2020 (0.45) and 2019 (0.52) but lower than the rates in 2018 (0.56) and 2017 (0.59).

There were 3.54 lakh car accidents in the nation that year, 2020 (the year of COVID-19 lockdowns), resulting in 1,331,000 deaths and 3,351,000 injuries.