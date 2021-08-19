Devar-Bhabhi ka baraat dance! Sister-in-law dances on popular Bollywood song at devar's wedding - WATCH viral video

Indian marriages are not complete without dance and that too during the baraat. Family members of the groom have a gala time in the baraat dance when they groove to popular numbers. Today, we are going to talk about a baraat video where the groom's sisters-in-law (bhabhis) are dancing like no one's watching at the baraat of the dulha.

The bond between a brother-in-law (devar) and a sister-in-law (bhabhi) is truly one of a kind. Like siblings, they annoy each other and they care for each other. Like best friends, they share and hide each other's secrets from others. This relationship is considered a combination of motherhood and friendship. In Indian weddings, the sister-in-law plays a very important role. Along with taking all the responsibilities of marriage, she keeps on chattering with her brother-in-law.

One such video from the baraat that is creating quite a rage is that of the groom's bhabhis dancing to 'Lo Chali Main Apna Devar Ki Barat Le Ke' from the Salman Khan-starrer 'Hum Apke Hain Koun!' wearing lehengas.

Seeing his bhabhis dance, the groom also started dancing atop the mare.

More than 293,000 people have watched this viral video so far. Everyone is loving the cool style of the groom's bhabhis. The bonding between Devar-Bhabhi is also being loved in the Devar Bhabhi baraat video.