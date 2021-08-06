Devar-Bhabhi ka mast dance! Sister-in-law and brother-in-law's cute dance is all hearts - WATCH viral video

A sister-in-law (bhabhi) may not be related by blood, but that doesn’t stop her from being a perfect addition to a family. She shares a good bond with everyone, including her brother-in-law (devar). They become close friends in a short period of time. There is immense understanding, respect and love between the two. 'Devar-Bhabhi Dance Videos' are trending a lot on Instagram these days are liked by all. Now a similar video of a Devar-Bhabhi dancing together has gone viral on internet.

A fitness trainer, Vandana keeps sharing dance and fitness videos on Instagram. Vandana is an online fitness coach and is much active on social media these days. Also, she has taught some dance moves to her brother-in-law. For this, she had given complete training to brother-in-law. Vandana had shared a video of her and brother-in-law, in which they are seen dancing together.

In the dance video, Devar ji is seen following the steps taught by his bhabhiji. His smiling face is proof that he loves learning dance like this. They are enjoying dancing together. While sharing the video, she wrote, “With maah dearest Devar ji. He enjoys the music and moves taught by me.”

After reading the comments, it seems that everyone has seen Devar ji dancing for the first time. Netizens are praising their bonding in the comment box. One wrote, “It’s so great…I have seen gonu bhai moves first time.” While another said, “Both set the fire on stage.”