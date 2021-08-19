Bhabhi-Devar ka dhaansu dance! Sister-in-law dances on hit Bollywood song with devar - WATCH viral video here

Dance videos of sister-in-law (bhabhi) and brother-in-law (devar) are going viral on social media these days. In one such 'Bhabhi-Devar' video which has now gone viral on social media, the sister-in-law and brother-in-law can be seen dancing on popular Bollywood number 'Jo beech bajariya'. Netizens are in awe of the dance moves of the 'bhabhi-devar' and are watching the video again and again.

It is clearly visible in the viral video that when the brother-in-law gets tired, he tries to run away from there. But the sister-in-law can be seen seen pulling the brother-in-law towards dance floor. Both the brother-in-law and sister-in-law are dancing very well and their moves are perfect.

The viral video has received 23000 likes so far and it has received 2,241,310 views.

Another video from the baraat that is creating quite a rage is that of the groom's bhabhis dancing to 'Lo Chali Main Apna Devar Ki Barat Le Ke' from the Salman Khan-starrer 'Hum Apke Hain Koun!' wearing lehenga. More than 293,000 people have watched this viral video so far. Everyone is loving the cool style of the groom's bhabhis. The bonding between Devar-Bhabhi is also being loved in the Devar Bhabhi baraat video.