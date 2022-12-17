Search icon
Desi uncle recreates Pakistani girl Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is super happy

A video of an elderly Indian man recreating the viral dance steps has grabbed the attention of social media and you should not miss it

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

New Delhi: Since a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing at a wedding went viral, the remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' has become an epic trending song. The viral dance performance has garnered attention on social media, and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to recreate it.   Among the sea of such videos, a video of an elderly Indian man recreating the viral dance steps has grabbed the attention of social media and you should not miss it. The viral video is shared on Instagram by a user named @just.hasley.things  and it has garnered more than 23,000 likes. Take a look here: 

In the now-viral clip a man can be seen grooving to the trending Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja song at a wedding with absolute elegance and charm. His killer energy drew millions of eyes and evoked thunderous applause from netizens. He unquestionably refined Ayesha's dance moves, and you may find yourself watching him groove on repeat. "Ere Chacha" reads the video caption. 

After being shared online, the short segment received 23,000 likes. Netizens were astounded by man's incredible moves and on-point recreation. They showered accolades in the comments section.

"Maaza aagya," an Instagram user said. "This deserves more likes than the original," another user commented. " "Wah chicha ne toh sare records todd diye," said a third. "Brilliant man," a fourth wrote.

If you haven't seen Ayesha's viral dance video yet, here it is:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

