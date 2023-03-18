Search icon
Delhi: Man slits his own throat, runs with knife, opens fire in disturbing viral video

Delhi police were notified that a man had slit his throat with a knife and was rushing in the street near Nathu Colony chowk while carrying a knife and a gun.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Picture Credits: Twitter screenshot- @ANI

A man slashed his throat with a knife and was running in public near Nathu Colony chowk with a knife and a pistol in his hand, informed Delhi police. The person was identified as Krishan Sherwal, who is currently under treatment at a hospital. 

"Two PCR calls were received at 6:40 pm and 6:50 pm on March 16 at MS Park police station that a person, Krishan Sherwal, had slashed his throat with a knife and was running in public near Nathu Colony chowk with a knife and a pistol in his hand. He also opened fire," said an officer. 

(Also Read: Delhi, Gurugram, Haryana, Chennai weather forecast: IMD issues warning for rain, thunderstorm)

A policeman was injured as the officers tried to overpower him. "At Nathu Colony Chowk, the public and our officers tried to overpower him and in the melee that followed, he injured an officer and snatched his pistol, firing one round. Eventually, however, the police caught him and the pistol was recovered from his possession," the officer said.

A case was registered under sections 307, 394, 397, 186 and 353 of the IPC. "Krishan Sherwal is currently under treatment at a hospital. A case has been registered under IPC sections 307, 394, 397, 186 and 353 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act at MS Park police station. Sherwal had separated from his wife and had been in a state of depression," the officer said. 

Further investigation is underway.

Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
