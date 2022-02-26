Crocodile tries to escape by breaking van's window - Check out VIRAL video

In a recent incident from Florida, USA, a crocodile got loose when he got out of a van that was trying to relocate the crocodiles to another part of a zoo. A video of the entire situation was recorded by someone who was passing by and the video was posted on Facebook by the official handle of the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park. The footage has gone insanely viral online with over 250k views.

In the currently-viral video, zoo workers named Karsyn McCreedy as well as Gen Anderson can be seen struggling in all kinds of ways to capture the crocodile.

Actually, the reptile had gotten out of the van it was being transported in by breaking a window. Luckily, the women in the van, with the help of two other guys named Ryan and Donald respectively, captured the crocodile. The short video was recorded by someone passing by whose name is Jessica Star.

The crocodile was then finally dropped off safely to its new home. “This is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this. Earlier today, we were relocating crocodilians to another area of the zoo. They were secured and placed into our zoo van. This animal broke the back window of the van and made a dash down the road. Our crew acted quickly to recapture it and deliver it safely to its new habitat. At no time was there any real danger as the animal’s mouth was secured,” the caption read.

The officials also gave a whole lot of credit to the women who successfully caught the crocodile. “And impressive GIRL POWER! Karsyn (Reptile Keeper) and Gen (General Curator) recaptured it, with help from Ryan and Donald from maintenance,” the post further read.