Watch: Crazy scenes at Kerala's LuLu Mall as huge crowd throng outlets during midnight sale

Thousands of people on thursday thronged Lulu Mall outlets in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi for the midnight sale, lured by its special 50 per cent discount.

A large group of people were seen waiting in lines for stores to open at midnight as the group tested their "midnight shopping" plans with musical performances and entertaining activities. While the initial phase seemed pleasant with people grooving to live bands, chaos unfolded soon after.

Videos posted online by shoppers depict a massive rush near the mall's escalators and lobby, with security attempting to control the crowd and people making every effort to maintain their position in line.

Visuals of the mad rush have gone viral on social media.

“Our main goal is to encourage midnight shopping so that the public can enjoy nightlife with less traffic and purchase their daily necessities in a more peaceful environment,” Joy Sadanandan, regional director, LuLu group was quoted by Asianet Newsable.

Sadanandan stressed they will introduce it as a trial and see what are the obstacles and challenges they face to implement a proper plan for their long-term goal. “We will study all of those aspects and see how we can implement this in a phased manner in the future,” he added.