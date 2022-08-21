Couple gets wedding card printed as tablet strip, here's how Twitter reacted

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

While Indian weddings are full of amusing rituals and traditions, planning everything for the final day is a huge task. This is because people are more focused on the aesthetic of things than their utility. Creativity crawls into every single thing prepared for a wedding.

Something similar happened when a Tamil couple’s wedding invitation proved that creativity knows no bound. The unique wedding invite looks like an ordinary tablet strip. Yes, you read that right!

The creative wedding card is designed like a tablet strip with bold letters reading “Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari Wedding”.

As mentioned in the wedding card, the groom Ezhilarasan is a pharmacist from Tiruvannamalai district and the bride Vasanthakumari is a nurse from Genji in Villupuram district.

The strange looking wedding card, includes date, address, DJ party, reception details and everything related to the wedding.

The wedding card mentions ‘special days’ on September 5 in a red box. The names of the groom’s and bride’s parents have also been highlighted in a rather different manner. The words ‘Manufactured by’ has been written besides the parents name.

There is also relevant information about the bridegroom and bride’s education.

The wedding invite includes a special warning as well. It reads, “all friends and relatives don’t miss my wedding function”.

The creative wedding invite has gone viral on the internet. It has received hilarious reactions on Twitter as people were amused to spot such a uniquely designed card.

While some Twitter users appreciated the invitation designer for out of the box creativity, others lashed out for spoiling the card.

A Twitter user commented, “Must be a meme by a creative brand manager venting out on the lack of opportunities to be creative – this is like her/his calling card”.

“This is epic. Don't mistake it for a tablet. It's a Marriage invitation,” wrote another.

Another one retweeted the pic with the caption, “Will those who say, "Allopathy ke side effect hote hai" attend this wedding?”

