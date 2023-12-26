Headlines

HomeViral

Viral

‘Chalo theek hai, par…’: Anand Mahindra’s reply to man’s comment about gifting Thar to Noida boy goes viral

The video of Noida boy's wish to buy Thar at Rs 700 quickly garnered reactions from users in the comment section, one of them being a man named Yatin Arora who replied to the post saying “Sir ek Thar Banti hai when he turns18!! (One Mahindra Thar is deserved when he turns 18).”

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

article-main
'Chalo theek hai, par…': Anand Mahindra's reply to man's comment about gifting Thar to Noida boy goes viral
Recently, Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra shared a video on Sunday featuring a young boy named Cheeku Yadav from Noida. In the video, Cheeku expresses his desire to buy a Mahindra Thar car, believing that it can be bought for just Rs 700. This innocent misconception of the boy went so viral that not only it caught the attention of social media users but also Anand Mahindra himself. Sharing the video, Mahindra humorously stated that if his company were to sell the Thar for ₹ 700, they would go bankrupt. 

''My friend Sooni Taraporevala sent me this saying “I love Cheeku!” So I watched some of his posts on Instagram (@cheekuthenoidakid) and now I love him too. My only problem is that if we validated his claim and sold the Thar for 700 bucks, we'd be bankrupt pretty soon,'' Mahindra wrote on X. 

The video quickly garnered reactions from users in the comment section, one of them being a man named Yatin Arora who replied to the post saying “Sir ek Thar Banti hai when he turns18!! (One Mahindra Thar is deserved when he turns 18).” 

The comment was soon noticed by Anand Mahindra and he replied saying, "Chalo theek hai, par aapne socha ki tab MERI umar kya hogi?? (Okay, but did you think how old I would be then).”

Anand Mahindra is a notable figure, having studied at Harvard University and Harvard Business School. He is the founder of Nanhi Kali, a non-government organization that supports education for underprivileged girls in India. 

He has been recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the 'World's 50 Greatest Leaders' and was listed among Asia's 25 most powerful businesspeople in 2011.

