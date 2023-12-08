Headlines

Canadian cyclist travels 130 kilometres hands-free, shatters Guinness World Record

Alberta cyclist Robert Murray breaks Guinness World Record for the longest hands-free bike ride, covering 130.29 km.

Dec 08, 2023

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Alberta cyclist Robert Murray has pedaled his way into the record books by completing a hands-free bike ride covering an impressive 130.29 km (80.95 miles). Murray's feat has shattered the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance cycled without using hands.

The awe-inspiring journey took Mr. Murray 5 hours and 37 minutes, highlighting not only his extraordinary balance but also his endurance and unwavering focus. This accomplishment contributes to the burgeoning legacy of Canadian athletic excellence, serving as an inspiration for others to challenge their own boundaries and strive for the seemingly impossible.

What makes this achievement even more commendable is its connection to a noble cause. The record attempt was part of a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting the Alzheimer's Society of Calgary.

For Murray, the fight against Alzheimer's is personal, as it has affected his family, leading to the loss of his grandmother to the disease. In an interview with Guinness World Records, Murray expressed his motivation, saying, "Breaking a record and raising money for a cause near and dear to my heart was just a double win!"

According to Guinness World Records, Murray's passion for cycling dates back to his childhood. His early cycling experiences involved biking with his sister to swimming lessons, covering a daily distance of 10 km. Reflecting on those times, Murray reminisced, "At the time, I was too slow, and my sister always had to bike ahead so she wouldn't be late, and I would just putt behind."

It was during those rides that Murray discovered his love for long-distance cycling. At the age of 15, he saved up for his first road bike, which, remarkably, was the same bike he used to break the recent Guinness World Record. Despite several replacements of parts, the bike still carries the same frame, adorned with scratches and dents from the numerous falls during Murray's cycling journey.

Robert Murray's achievement not only marks a personal triumph but also serves as a testament to the spirit of overcoming challenges for a meaningful cause. His dedication to raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer's research adds a poignant layer to his already impressive cycling legacy.

