Bizarre! Here's why Elon Musk has changed his Twitter name to Elona

In a bizarre move, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has changed his Twitter name from Elon to Elona Musk. This was apparently done after his bid to fight Russian President Vladamir Putin received attention from infamous Chechnya dictator and Putin's ally, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Elon Musk has always remains in the headlines for his strange tweets. He has been taking Ukraine's side since the war began with Russia. Elon Musk has provided internet facilities to Ukraine after the network connectivity was disrupted due to the military operation by Russia.

A fierce battle is going on between Ukraine and Russia. Till now thousands of people have lost their lives due to the war.

What is the twitter war going on?

Tesla CEO and American businessman Elon Musk, Monday challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Twitter for a one-on-one fight. The Director General of Russia's Space Program reacted sharply to this taunting Elon Musk as weak. Elon Musk was furious at this and he called the Russian officer a fool.

The dispute between these two on Twitter is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov also joined in this tussle. He also made fun of Elon Musk. After which apparently Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter.

Ramzan Kadyrov Vs Elon Musk

Chechnya's Prime Minister Ramzan Kadyrov is considered very close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is also a staunch supporter of Putin. Kadyrov responded to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's challenge to Putin. Kadyrov jokingly called Elon Musk as Alyona.

Actually, in his tweet, Elon Musk had openly challenged Putin to a single combat. At stake was Ukraine. In doing so, 50-year-old Elon Musk indicated his experience of practicing a range of martial arts including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, Kyokushin Karate and Taekwondo.

President Vladimir Putin is also a blackbelt in Judo-Karate. Putin, 70, is also practicing Sambo, a Russian martial art. However, World Taekwondo has recently withdrawn its black belt from Putin, condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

Ramzan Kadyrov wrote, "Elon Musk, a word of advice, don't measure your strength against Putin. You two are in completely different leagues. It's not even about martial arts or judo, for example."

He further wrote, "How do you see this? Are you a businessman or a Twitter user in the red corner of the boxing ring? And a world politician and strategist in Putin's Blue Corner, who inspires wonder in the West and America?"

Kaydrov is the Head of the Chechen Republic since 2007 and has been accused of gay hate crimes, as well as kidnapping government officials, journalists and citizens.