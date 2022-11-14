'Big puppy': Video of cow sliding down snow mountain goes viral, netizens call it cute

Cow slides down snowy mountain in viral video

There are various animal videos on the internet that can make anyone's day better. But only a few of them are funny and cute at the same time. A recent video of a cow sliding down a mountain covered with snow is making rounds on the internet. The video was shared on social media by Buitengebieden and has over two million views.

In the video, a young brown-and-white cow can be seen sliding instead of trekking down a snowy hill to reach its friend waiting at the end of the slope. The cow perfectly lands and quickly stands up and continues walking with its friend afterward.

"Cow sliding down a hill," reads the caption of the post, on which the other user commented, "Cows are just big puppies!

Another person said, "That's completely new for me. Cow sliding down a hill.”