Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Big puppy': Video of cow sliding down snow mountain goes viral, netizens call it cute

A video of a cow sliding down a snowy path has gone viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

'Big puppy': Video of cow sliding down snow mountain goes viral, netizens call it cute
Cow slides down snowy mountain in viral video

There are various animal videos on the internet that can make anyone's day better. But only a few of them are funny and cute at the same time. A recent video of a cow sliding down a mountain covered with snow is making rounds on the internet. The video was shared on social media by Buitengebieden and has over two million views.

In the video, a young brown-and-white cow can be seen sliding instead of trekking down a snowy hill to reach its friend waiting at the end of the slope. The cow perfectly lands and quickly stands up and continues walking with its friend afterward. 

"Cow sliding down a hill," reads the caption of the post, on which the other user commented, "Cows are just big puppies!

Another person said, "That's completely new for me. Cow sliding down a hill.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend
Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tamil Nadu rain alert: Mayiladuthurai schools to remain shut today due to heavy rainfall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.