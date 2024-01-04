Headlines

Baby elephant finds peaceful nap in mother's embrace after rescue, viral pic melts hearts

In a heartwarming saga that touched hearts online, a baby elephant, separated from its mother in Tamil Nadu's Anamalai Tiger Reserve, has been joyously reunited, thanks to the dedicated efforts of forest officials.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 01:27 PM IST

In a heartening tale that captured the emotions of netizens, a baby elephant, separated from its mother in Tamil Nadu's Anamalai Tiger Reserve, recently experienced a joyous reunion, all thanks to the dedicated efforts of forest officials. The narrative took a positive turn that not only tugged at the heartstrings of online users but also earned accolades from business magnate Anand Mahindra.

Providing a delightful update on the reunited duo, IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to social media, sharing a captivating picture that spoke volumes without the need for words. The image showcased the once-lost calf now peacefully napping in the protective embrace of its mother during a serene afternoon in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

In her caption, Sahu expressed, "When a picture is worth a million words, the rescued baby elephant, after uniting with the mother, takes an afternoon nap in her mother's comforting arms before moving again with the big herd. Picture taken by Forest field staff somewhere in Anamalai Tiger reserve who are keeping a watch to ensure their safety."

The post quickly garnered attention, amassing over 318k views and eliciting numerous emotional responses from viewers. The online community was deeply moved by the sight of the infant elephant, once lost and alone, now peacefully sleeping beside its mother. The Tamil Nadu forest officials, who had tirelessly worked towards this heartwarming outcome, were commended for their dedication.

One netizen commented, "Wonderful work. Yes, a truly remarkable year-end feeling. Congratulations Supriyaji and your team." Another wrote, "Wonderful and beautiful to see such hard work and caring for the wild animals and people/nature."

A third user expressed admiration, saying, "Wonderful job by the team. Salutes to all who were involved in the good deed. God bless."

