After Ayesha, video of another Pakistani girl grooving to 'Dilbaro' in her wedding goes viral

. Now a video of another Pakistani girl grooving to Harshdeep Kaur's Dilbaro from the movie Raazi has surfaced on the Internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

After Ayesha, video of another Pakistani girl grooving to 'Dilbaro' in her wedding goes viral
Screengrab

New Delhi: Dance videos are currently one of the most popular genres on the internet. Plenty that were created for entertainment have become trends and have taken the web by storm. Ayesha, a Pakistani girl, recently became an internet sensation with her elegant dance to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja.'  Since then, countless dance videos have flooded the internet. Now a video of another Pakistani girl grooving to Harshdeep Kaur's Dilbaro from the movie Raazi has surfaced on the Internet.  In a heartwarming gesture, a girl who seems to get married can be seen  dancing on an emotional song with a portrait of her late father in her hands. Take a look here:

Shared on Instagram by user named @hayasays_,  we can see the Pakistani bride dressed in traditional yellow attire. As she is grooving Harshdeep Kaur's Dilbaro from the movie Raazi, the bride is also seen carrying a portrait of her late father in her hand. We are sure that the clip will you teary-eyed.

READ: Indian girl recreates Pakistani woman Ayesha’s viral dance performance, internet is super impressed

The clip was posted on November 9 on Instagram and has since garnered over 500k views.  The clip also has more than 90,000 likes and several emotional comments. Many Instagram users thought the video was heartfelt, and many were moved to tears. Ye bhi usi function ki bride h jo Pakistani video viral ho rahi  i love that,” reacted an individual. “ did the same thing 2yrs ago on my mehndi function ,as my father is no long being with us ” commented another. “This is so emotional.. god bless you” posted a third. “Better than ayesha” wrote a fourth

