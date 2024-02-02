285-year-old lemon discovered in deceased man's cabinet sold for over ₹1.48 lakh, details here

In a fascinating auction tale, a 285-year-old lemon, with an astonishing price tag of £1,416 (approximately ₹1,48,000), has captured the attention of enthusiasts. The ancient citrus relic surfaced within a 19th-century cabinet and was presented to Brettells Auctioneers in Shropshire, UK, by a family inheriting it from their late uncle.

The lemon's unveiling occurred unexpectedly when a specialist, meticulously documenting the cabinet for sale, stumbled upon the dried citrus fruit nestled in the back of a drawer. Remarkably, dating this unique find posed no challenge, thanks to an engraved message on the lemon itself. The message, which read, "Given By Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4 1739 to Miss E Baxter," provided intriguing historical context.

According to speculation reported by The Sun, the cabinet's origins are believed to trace back to colonial India, potentially transported to England as a romantic gift. Auctioneer David Brettell recounted the decision to include the lemon in the auction, stating, "We thought we'd have a bit of fun and put it (the lemon) in the auction with an estimate of £40-£60." To everyone's surprise, the lemon, with its centuries-old tale, fetched an impressive £1,100 at the auction in Newport, Shropshire, with additional fees bringing the total to £1,416. In an ironic twist, the cabinet itself, which housed this ancient marvel, garnered a comparatively modest sum of £32.

This unexpected turn of events has not only added a zest of excitement to the auction world but also left enthusiasts and historians intrigued by the lemon's intriguing journey through time.