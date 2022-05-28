15-year-old boy inspired by KGF 2’s ‘Rocky Bhai’ lands in hospital due to smoking

File Photo

A 15-year-old teenager from Hyderabad has recently developed severe cough and throat ache complications leading to immediate need of medical condition. The condition became severe as the boy smoked a pack of cigarettes for the first time.

This is a clear example of how public ignores the ‘smoking is injurious to health’ warnings that are displayed before the beginning of any movie. Also, when the character is smoking, health hazard is mentioned there.

The 15-year-old teenager landed in a hospital in Hyderabad with severe coughing. Instances of a 15-year-old smoking may not be new but in this case it was unique. The minor boy was apparently inspired by the smoking style of ‘‘Rocky Bhai'' in recent blockbuster movie KGF-2.

In a span of two days, the minor smoked a pack of cigarettes.

However, this ‘’feat'' landed the minor in hospital when he started coughing continuously. ‘‘Even the parents were not aware that their son smoked pack of cigarettes and that too for the first time. When I ran all the tests, including the X-Ray of chest, I noticed a stain on the fingers of this boy which is typically found on smokers,'' explains Dr. Rohith Reddy Pathuri, consultant pulmonologist, Century Hospitals, Hyderabad, to Zee Media.

However, the real drama unfolded when the boy confessed to doctor in front of his parents that he was inspired by ‘‘Rocky bhai'' of KGF 2 who smokes in style. ‘‘Immediately the mother started crying and the father started whacking the boy. I had separate all of them and counsel the boy separately and the parents separately,'' adds Dr. Rohith Reddy Pathuri.

Fortunately, the teenager's medical condition did not get serious and he was sent home after a half day in hospital along with his parents with prescribed medication and proper counselling.

“Parents of adolescents must ensure they keep a watch on what their children are doing, and what factors are influencing their child’s acts. Instead of regretting later, it is important parents play a role in creating awareness about the ill-effects of acts like smoking tobacco and consuming alcohol. Beating up children post the act, like in this case, might not always produce the best result,” Dr. Rohith Reddy opined.

Cigarette smoking during childhood and adolescence causes significant health problems, including an increase in the number and severity of respiratory illnesses, decreased physical fitness and potential effects on lung growth and function. Among adults who smoke daily, 87% had tried their first cigarette by the time they were 18 years of age, and 95% had by age 21.