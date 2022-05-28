Search icon
Streaming This Week: KGF Chapter 2, Heropanti 2 to Stranger Things 4, OTT picks for this weekend

Check out new movies and web series to stream in the last week of May 2022.

  May 28, 2022

The last week of May has been great for OTT releases. If you are getting bored, don't worry as we have compiled a selection of new movies and web series to stream in the last week of May 2022.

Take a look:

1. Stranger Things season 5

Strangers Things season 4 part 1, one of the most anticipated series, revolves around the lives of characters in Russia and California.

Where To Watch: Netflix

2. Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2, which was released in the theatres earlier this month, is now available on the OTT platform. It also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

3. KGF Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, one of the most successful movies, broke many box office records. 

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime

4. Attack

Attack presents John Abraham as Arjun Shergill who gets badly injured in a terrorist attack and then decided to serve his nation as an artificially designed India's first super-soldier. The actioner also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Where To Watch: Zee 5

5. Emergency

Carey Williams Emergency revolves around three students who faced unexpected situations on the night of the party. (Image credit: mim_3_/Instagram)

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. Junior Toolsidas

Sanjay Dutt's Junior Toolsidas features the late Rajiv Kapoor which was supposed to release in theaters. However, it is now available on the OTT platform. (Image credit: Sajay Dutt/Instagram)

Where to Watch: Netflix

