Viral! Netizens slam IAS ‘dog-walking’ couple, praise IAS Keerti Jalli for walking via mud in Assam’s flood-hit area

Twitter(@AwanishSharan)

At a time when IAS couple - Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga - are criticised for misusing facilities at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium, another IAS officer from Assam, Keerthi Jalli, was seen wading through mud to inspect the flood-hit areas of the state.

Some pictures of IAS officer, Keerthi Jalli, who is the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Assam’s Cachar, visiting the flood-hit areas of the district have gone viral on social media. Many netizens have heaped praises on Keerthi Jalli on social media for her dedication and commitment to service.

According to the reports, on May 25, Keerthi Jalli inspected the flood and erosion-affected areas of Chesri GP (Gram Panchayat), Chutrasangan village under the Borkhola development block on foot through mud where she interacted with local people to understand their problems due to the flood and erosion.

She also directed the officials concerned to put in place all measures to protect the land from flood and erosion. She also distributed relief materials among the flood-affected people. In the viral video, the lady IAS officer was heard saying to a local - "No need for clean water, give me flood water to clean my feet."

The viral pictures and videos of IAS Keerthi have welcomed lots of praises for her even as some netizens slammed the Delhi-based IAS couple who was punished for blocking a stadium for dog-walking. Referring to Keerthi's heartwarming gesture during the floods, a Twitter user wrote, "This mud carpet photo should have gone viral instead of red carpet. Cachar District DC in photo (Smti Keerthi Jalli, IAS). At first glance nobody will believe this is an IAS officer! When life makes you an IAS officer, be Keerthi Jalli, not Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga."

This mud carpet photo should have gone viral instead of red carpet. Cachar District DC in photo (Smti Keerthi Jalli, IAS). At first glance nobody will believe this is an IAS officer! When life makes you an IAS officer, be Keerthi Jalli, not Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga. pic.twitter.com/TaGO9btIz1 May 27, 2022

Another Twitter user compared the moves by the two IAS officers to show case that education alone is not enough, it is a matter of values to decide what you wish to do in troublesome times. Here's what he said:

Two Contrasting Pics - Pic 1

IAS couple ordered to empty the Thyagraj stadium hampering athletes' training.



Pic 2- Keerthi Jalli,IAS walk through mud in Assam’s flood-affected district and assessing the situation to help district administration and guv. for better plans pic.twitter.com/eQyuZGtTpJ May 27, 2022

"This woman walking in the mud is 2013 batch IAS Kirti Jalli. She is the DC of Cachar district of Assam. They are also going to the remote villages of the flood affected district. Salute to real Heroes. An IAS couple is walking their Kutta in the stadium", tweeted another.

This woman walking in the mud is 2013 batch IAS Kirti Jalli. She is the DC of Cachar district of Assam. They are also going to the remote villages of the flood affected district. Salute to real Heroes



An IAS couple is walking their Kutta in the stadium.@ShefVaidya @jkd18 pic.twitter.com/tVRavoaxd1 — Rahul Pandit (@IMRahul_Pandit) May 27, 2022

(With ANI Inputs)