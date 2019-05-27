ZEE TV's 'Dance India Dance 7' new promo: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco and Raftaar are set for 'Dance Ka Jungistaan'

From the past few months, there have been several reports making the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan's television debut. Not in a daily show, but Bebo will be judging a dance-based reality show. Finally, the cat is out of the bag! The stunning actor is all set to be a part of ZEE TV's hit reality show Dance India Dance season 7. Kareena has joined choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar on the judges' panel.

A few hours back, ZEE TV's official social media pages shared the much-awaited promo and it will leave you excited for the reality show. In the promo, Kareena looks stunning in a Yousef-Al-Jasmi ensemble that is intricately beaded lilac coloured fitted gown. The actor is seen singing and dancing her hearts out while joining Bosco and Raftaar while inviting contestants for 'dance ka jungistaan'. ZEE TV captioned her post as "This is IT! The stage is set and the battleground is ready. The most awaited dance battle is about to begin! #DanceKaJungistaan #DIDBattleoftheChampions #DID #Superstar #Season7 #DID7 #finalists"

Check out the promo below:

Talking about Kareena being a part of Dance India Dance 7, a source stated to indianexpress.com, "Talks with Kareena Kapoor had been going on for a long time. However, it was only recently that the deal got finalised. She seems to be quite excited about her stint as a judge, while the team is also looking forward to having Bebo on board."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's upcoming film is Good News releasing on December 27, 2019.