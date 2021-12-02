YRF's first OTT project 'The Railway Men' to pay tribute to unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy

Headlines

Google expands HD video calling, new Meet call feature rolled out

'Shook hands, and Virat said...': Naveen-ul-Haq reveals on-field chat with Virat Kohli in IND vs AFG WC game

Watch: Pakistan cricket team receives warm welcome in Ahmedabad ahead of India clash

PM Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund, Adi Kailash during Uttarakhand visit, SEE pictures

Shahid Kapoor reveals if his, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Farzi 2 is happening: ‘The way story ended, it was…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google expands HD video calling, new Meet call feature rolled out

'Shook hands, and Virat said...': Naveen-ul-Haq reveals on-field chat with Virat Kohli in IND vs AFG WC game

Israel Gaza war day 6 update: Shocking war visuals of one of the deadliest attacks in Gaza

5 must-watch films and shows with backdrop of Israel-Palestine conflict

7 health benefits of custard apple (sitafal)

Strong bones: 10 health benefits of eating purple cabbage

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Israel Gaza war day 6 update: Shocking war visuals of one of the deadliest attacks in Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Who Is Mohammed Deif -The Mastermind Behind 3,600 Deaths

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Breakthrough’s Gender-Sensitive Curriculum Program is witnessing positive results: Sohini Bhattacharya

Shahid Kapoor reveals if his, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Farzi 2 is happening: ‘The way story ended, it was…’

Saira Banu posts unseen wedding video with Dilip Kumar on anniversary, says her marriage was 'a real Cinderella Story'

HomeTelevision

Television

YRF's first OTT project 'The Railway Men' to pay tribute to unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy

The Railway Men will feature four brilliant actors like R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 11:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Yash Raj Films is venturing into the booming digital content (over-the-top or OTT) landscape of India. YRF’s streaming content production business will be called YRF Entertainment and it will churn out five marquee projects to begin within its first year.

The first big project to hit the floors from the banner is titled The Railway Men – a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station who are the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the world’s biggest man-made industrial disaster. The production house announced this project on the same day to salute the heroes of Bhopal who saved thousands of lives when the crisis hit the city 37 years back. The Railway Men is being directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, who has been homegrown at YRF and is being mentored by Aditya Chopra.

Shiv will start the proceedings at YRF Entertainment with his content-forward one-season limited series about the resilience of the human spirit in the face of a disaster. The Railway Men will feature four brilliant actors like R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan. These four actors helm the show and the company will also announce the presence of several other powerful performers in due course of time. The Railway Men started filming on December 1.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.

Thousands of survivors have said they, their children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems like cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological problems as a result of the leak.

YRF Entertainment’s The Railway Men will stream on December 2, 2022, as a homage to humanity and colossal sacrifice in the wake of a crisis that shook the nation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How many Dalits, OBCs…?: Rahul Gandhi asks journalists at Congress Working Committee presser

Israeli special forces unit preparing to rescue hostages stranded in Gaza amid Hamas conflict: Report

Meet 'James Bond of Israel' Lior Raz, Fauda actor, once Arnold's bodyguard, now on the battlefield facing Hamas rockets

KC Overseas Education celebrates 25 years of empowering dreams

'Ishan Kishan should be...': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to India opener's golden duck against Australia in WC opener

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE