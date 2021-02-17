'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame Shireen Mirza gets perfect, romantic proposal from beau Hasan Sartaj on Valentine's Day

Shireen Mirza shared photos and narrated how beau Hasan Sartaj proposed to her for marriage.

Shireen wrote, "Saying 'yes' has never been so easy. Can't wait to have an endless adventure with my favourite weirdo @hasansartaj. Cheers to us, babe! #haseen #yesido #soulmates #bestvalentine #fairytale #lockdownlove #myfavoriteboy #proposal. Big thanks to @_urusha_1594 for putting so much effort to make our day special. Thanks, @roseamer_jaipur for the lovely hospitality @_nikonwala_ to capture all the most beautiful shots."

Check it out below:

Hasan flew to Jaipur to spend time with Shireen. It was the actor who had planned a perfect time with her beau on Valentine's Day, but Hasan surprised her with a marriage proposal.

Shireen told ETimes, "Valentine’s Day has never been so special for me but this time, it became the most memorable one because of Hasan. Actually, I wanted to make him feel very special and booked this entire property. I had been planning this for more than two weeks with decorators, photographers and event planners, and wanted to do something brilliant on our first Valentine’s together."

The actor added, "He came a day before and checked into a hotel. On Valentine’s Day, I took him to the guest house, where we were given a royal welcome. Rose petals were showered on us, and the place was decked up with red roses and red coloured heart-shaped balloons, ensuring such a great feeling! When we entered, he was completely in awe and surprised."

Shireen further narrated, "When Hasan asked me to turn around, I saw him getting down on one knee and asked, “What are you doing!?” And then, tears welled up in my eyes. Hasan asked me, “Will you marry me?” And I said ‘Yes’. It was the easiest decision that I’ve ever made. It was so much like what we watch in Bollywood films!"