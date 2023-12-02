'Whattt???': Harbhajan Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar react as Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover are back together

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are back together for a new comedy show, fans are reacting to the news.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover surprised everyone on Saturday when they announced that they are back together for another comedy show. Yes! In a recent video dropped by Netflix, Kapil unveiled the biggest surprise ever for his fans as Sunil Grover will be reuniting with himl for the upcoming comedy show.

As soon as they made his announcement, fans and celebs started reacting to it. Harbhajan commented, “Jodi no 1, Good to see you both.” Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “can’t waittt.” Himansh Kohli commented, “Finally it’s happening.” Another said, “Animal se bada dhamaka ab hua hai.”

One of the fans wrote, “jo sochte the kapil aur Sunil ek sath nahi aayenge unke liye kapil ne Moye Moye kar diya.” The second one said, “finally, Dr.Gulati coming back to The KS family.” The third one said, “Ye kaunse univers me aa gaye.” The fourth person commented, “Abhiii maza ayega na bhiduuuu.” The fifth one commented, “Sab kuch dekh lia Maine is zindagi me ab.” The sixth one said, “Bade dino baad alag si khushi mehsoos hui hai. Kitni yaadein kapil and sunil ki sath sath. Welcome back mashhoor gulati and guththiiee.”

Gear up for a comedy extravaganza on Netflix which is fueling nation-wide anticipation. With Sunil Grover's addition to the ensemble, Kapil Sharma and the gang are set to bring forth a fresh and new energy to the upcoming show, much to the delight of the audience.

For the unknown, in 2017 Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had an infamous in-flight fight after which Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show. The Kapil Sharma Show team was returning back to India from their Australia tour when Kapil allegedly abused and assaulted Sunil on the flight. In the new promo the duo can also be seen talking about not going to Australia, however, when Kapil Sharma insists, Sunil says “iss baar by air nhi jaayenge (we won’t go by air this time,” to which Kapil agrees and says we’ll go by road.”

