Watch: Urfi Javed argues with restaurant manager for not getting reservation, netizens say '110% scripted hai'

On Tuesday, Urfi Javed opened up about not getting an entry into a restaurant, due to her fashion choices. Urfi wrote on Instagram that she was treated differently, and she's pissed off by the management. Now, a video from the brawl has been uploaded and it captured the argument between Urfi and the restaurant manager.

Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram, and it went viral in no time. In the video, Urfi argues with the manager, over a reservation. The manager politely says that there are no reservations, but Uofi loses her cool. She calls the manager an 'Urfi hater' and threatens to report it on her social media. The tense manager requests Urfi to calm down and even asks the paparazzi not to record their conversation.

Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "Fashion icon @urf7i caught in a heated argument with a restaurant manager in Mumbai today." The video specified in the caption that it is an ad, almost confirming that the exchange was part of a marketing campaign. Several users trolled the actress and called it scripted drama. A user wrote, "2min silent jisko yeh lg rha yeh real hai (2 min silence for those who thought it was real)." Another user wrote, "110% scripted hai..aur bahot gandi acting (it's scripted with bad acting)."

A netizen wrote, "Doing unnecessary drama! And why would anyone give place just because she is Urfi Javed?" Another netizen wrote, "Publicity stunt." One of the users wrote, "She should focus her career on costume designing." One of the netizens added, "This looks scripted." A popular actress, Urfi has worked in a number of TV serials since the age of 19 but is perhaps well known for her appearances in reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and the 14th season of MTV Spiltsvilla.