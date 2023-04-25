Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Urfi Javed argues with restaurant manager for not getting reservation, netizens say '110% scripted hai'

Urfi Javed's heated argument with the restaurant manager over a reservation was captured by the paparazzo, and netizens are calling the whole scenario a gimmick.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Watch: Urfi Javed argues with restaurant manager for not getting reservation, netizens say '110% scripted hai'
Urfi Javed

On Tuesday, Urfi Javed opened up about not getting an entry into a restaurant, due to her fashion choices. Urfi wrote on Instagram that she was treated differently, and she's pissed off by the management. Now, a video from the brawl has been uploaded and it captured the argument between Urfi and the restaurant manager. 

Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram, and it went viral in no time. In the video, Urfi argues with the manager, over a reservation. The manager politely says that there are no reservations, but Uofi loses her cool. She calls the manager an 'Urfi hater' and threatens to report it on her social media. The tense manager requests Urfi to calm down and even asks the paparazzi not to record their conversation. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "Fashion icon @urf7i caught in a heated argument with a restaurant manager in Mumbai today."  The video specified in the caption that it is an ad, almost confirming that the exchange was part of a marketing campaign. Several users trolled the actress and called it scripted drama. A user wrote, "2min silent jisko yeh lg rha yeh real hai (2 min silence for those who thought it was real)." Another user wrote, "110% scripted hai..aur bahot gandi acting (it's scripted with bad acting)."

A netizen wrote, "Doing unnecessary drama! And why would anyone give place just because she is Urfi Javed?" Another netizen wrote, "Publicity stunt." One of the users wrote, "She should focus her career on costume designing." One of the netizens added, "This looks scripted." A popular actress, Urfi has worked in a number of TV serials since the age of 19 but is perhaps well known for her appearances in reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and the 14th season of MTV Spiltsvilla.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria wishes son on his birthday, shares post with 'Jai Shree Ram' caption
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.