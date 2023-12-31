Watch: Munawar Faruqui says he wants to go back to ex-girlfriend Nazila after Salman Khan bashes Ayesha Khan

Munawar Faruqui confessed that he wants to go back to his ex-girlfriend Nazila after Salaman Khan asked him while 'exposing' Ayesha Khan's game.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 episode, Salman Khan was seen bashing Ayesha Khan for defaming Munawar Faruqui for the limelight. He told Munawar that Ayesha is using him for her own good after she confessed that she don't love him.

Salman Khan asked Munawar, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, if he wants his ex-girlfriend back or not. After asking him twice, Munawar said yes that he wants to go back to Naliza. Hearing this, Salman Khan asked him to be vocal about what he wants in life and have clarity about his relations.

Later, Ayesha had a panic attack and fainted. He was taken to a medical room where the doctor said that she had low BP.

Social media users have reacted to the incident. One of them wrote, “#AyeshaKhan Salman did bring out your colour in front of everyone and #MunawarFaruqui is trying to have both the ladoo. What a drama and i am watching this show after two weeks and who is Ayesha Khan.”

The second one said, “People has lost humanity just to whitewash a Playboy image, you can bully on a women who has already hurted, where we are heading??” The third one said, “So Ayesha having this condion from very young age, knows exactly kya karna hein faint hone ke liye. None of the contestants had the guts to confront her romance drama with munna. When host calledout on it, ayesha knew she has been caught red handedly!!!! So koi bichari nai.”

Another said, “The actual scene is munawar having lots of fans, money, popularity and misusing his fame, trapping gullible girls and then there r girls like ayesha who feels i need to trap him for myself to gain popularity, money etc. And by god, she is doing everything she can to keep Munawar.”