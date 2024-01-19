Watch: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'bar dancer', Ankita Lokhande laughs, netizens say 'sharam aani chaaiye'

Netizens have slammed Isha Malviya for calling Mannara Chopra a 'bar dancer'.

Bigg Boss 17 Finale is just around the corner, scheduled for January 28. In the lead-up to the much-anticipated event, all contestants are putting in their best efforts to win the show.

However, the recent episodes have showcased another side of Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan. The nomination task pitted two teams against each other: Team A, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra, and Team B Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan. Unfortunately, due to the unethical gameplay of Team B, Bigg Boss criticized them, resulting in their disqualification by Team A.

Subsequently, all four members of Team B found themselves nominated. Following this, there have been instances of bullying directed towards Team A, particularly Mannara Chopra. Ankita, Isha, and Ayesha have been saying that Mannara Chopra doesn't deserve to compete. They went a step further a day ago, making disrespectful comments about Mannara and using offensive language. However, things took an even uglier turn yesterday. Isha made hurtful remarks about Mannara's age, suggesting that she has always relied on someone else to progress in life. Isha called Mannara 'bar dancer'.

Meanwhile, Ankita was seen laughing and smiling while Abhishek Kumar took a stand for Mannara and told Isha that she is crossing her line now. Ankita commented, "go sit on Munawar's lap." Following that, Isha referred to Mannara Chopra as a bar dancer. Mannara promptly responded, emphasizing that even dancers deserve respect. Abhishek criticized Isha for her remarks, but Ankita sided with Isha. Isha continued to mock Abhishek and showed no remorse for her hurtful words.

Netizens slammed Isha and her team for their derogatory remarks against Mannara. One of them wrote, "Just look at shameless #IshaMalviya she literally calls #MannaraChopra 'Bar Dancer' as a abusive manner, this is the exact example of how to destroy own reputation by her own hand. JUSTICE FOR MANNARA." The second one said, "The way #MannaraChopra is tortured and character assassinated everyday is extreme. And now she use the word bar dancer in derogatory way, is she saying those woman are what????? Shame on this girl, youngest vamp in history. Evict her and Ankita, both are bad mouth girls only."