Watch: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants Rubina Dilaik, Sidharth Shukla, Rakhi Sawant show off dance moves at Holi event
Actors such as Rubina Diliak, Dipika Kakar, Rakhi Sawant, Sidharth Shukla and many more will be seen giving performances at the Holi event.
Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Sidharth Shukla | File photos
Written By
Edited By
Mugdha Kapoor
Source
DNA webdesk
Holi is just around the corner and the celebrations, even though have already begun, will be low-key this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But despite the pandemic, the spirits among people and celebrities are really high.
Recently, television celebrities gathered on the sets of Colors TV to celebrate the festival of colours on Rang Barse 2021, an event that will be premiered on the occasion of Holi on the channel.
Actors such as Rubina Diliak, Dipika Kakar, Rakhi Sawant, Sidharth Shukla and many more will be seen giving performances.
On Tuesday, the makers dropped a few short promo clips of various artists giving a glimpse of their performance. Rubina Dilaik will be seen grooving on 'Aa Hi Jaaye' in a powder blue bustier top and matching bottom. The video is captioned, "Aa rahi hai Saumya manane aapke sath holi ka tyohaar, kya aap sab hai taiyaar? Manaiye unke sath holi #RangBarse2021 mein, 27 March, raat 7 baje, sirf #Colors par. @rubinadilaik."
In another clip, Sidharth Shukla was seen grooving on 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' in an all-black avatar. The video is captioned as: "Ahem Ahem!! Bilkul sahi suna aapne, Sidharth kar rahe hai aapka intezaar, sath manane ke liye yeh #Holi ka tyohaar Watch @realsidharthshukla on #RangBarse2021, 27 March raat 7 baje sirf #Colors par."
Besides Rubina and Sidharth, TV actor Dipika Kakar will also be seen showing off her dance moves on hit tracks 'TV Pe Breaking News' among other stars who will be seen participating in the special episode. Rakhi Sawant will be dancing to 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo'.
The entertainment queen is here to make your holi more colourful! Don't miss Namak Issk Ka holi special episode on 27th March 7 PM@Rakhisawant0 #holi2021 #ColorsUk #holifestival #colorsfestivals #rakhisawant #biggboss14 #entertainment #entertaimentqueen pic.twitter.com/P5gFjKTJgP— Colors TV UK (@ColorsTVUK) March 23, 2021
Holi will be celebrated on March 29 across India.