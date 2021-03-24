Watch: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants Rubina Dilaik, Sidharth Shukla, Rakhi Sawant show off dance moves at Holi event

Holi is just around the corner and the celebrations, even though have already begun, will be low-key this year, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But despite the pandemic, the spirits among people and celebrities are really high.

Recently, television celebrities gathered on the sets of Colors TV to celebrate the festival of colours on Rang Barse 2021, an event that will be premiered on the occasion of Holi on the channel.

Actors such as Rubina Diliak, Dipika Kakar, Rakhi Sawant, Sidharth Shukla and many more will be seen giving performances.

On Tuesday, the makers dropped a few short promo clips of various artists giving a glimpse of their performance. Rubina Dilaik will be seen grooving on 'Aa Hi Jaaye' in a powder blue bustier top and matching bottom. The video is captioned, "Aa rahi hai Saumya manane aapke sath holi ka tyohaar, kya aap sab hai taiyaar? Manaiye unke sath holi #RangBarse2021 mein, 27 March, raat 7 baje, sirf #Colors par. @rubinadilaik."

In another clip, Sidharth Shukla was seen grooving on 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' in an all-black avatar. The video is captioned as: "Ahem Ahem!! Bilkul sahi suna aapne, Sidharth kar rahe hai aapka intezaar, sath manane ke liye yeh #Holi ka tyohaar Watch @realsidharthshukla on #RangBarse2021, 27 March raat 7 baje sirf #Colors par."

Besides Rubina and Sidharth, TV actor Dipika Kakar will also be seen showing off her dance moves on hit tracks 'TV Pe Breaking News' among other stars who will be seen participating in the special episode. Rakhi Sawant will be dancing to 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo'.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29 across India.