'Wasn't able to eat well': Tejasswi Prakash opens up on her weight loss

Tejasswi Prakash is now starring in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 as naagin. The actress recently discussed her fit look and said that the Bigg Boss show aided her weight loss. Actress Tejasswi is delighted with her fitter appearance and claims that her weight loss has made her appear more attractive.

Tejasswi revealed in an interview with ETimes that she couldn't eat well because of the things that happened to her in the house. She shed a lot of weight at BB house before receiving an offer for Naagin. One of the most essential aspects of the show is that the naagin appear to be more attractive and fit. She is delighted she was able to carry off the look because she has reduced weight and the show's glitter factor has been praised.



Tejasswi went on to say that while her previous presentations, such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, sparked a lot of controversy, she was able to connect with the audience. She claimed that Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Naagin all came about as a result of her previous shows.



Tejasswi is happily in a relationship with Karan Kundrra and the two are inseparable. The actress expressed her dissatisfaction with the continual attention they are receiving, stating that they are overwhelmed. Tejasswi expressed her gratitude to the public for their love for them as a pair, stating that they consider themselves fortunate to get so much attention and love.



In an interview with HT, Tejasswi opened up about her marriage plans with Karan. She said that they are concentrating on our work. They haven't got the opportunity to speak (about the wedding). And these aren't topics that can be discussed over the phone. They need to find the time, and then, if necessary, they can sort something out. Kundraa has informed everyone that we would be doing something in March (the wedding). March has grown in importance since then. "March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married?" people ask.