Tejasswi Prakash opens up on marriage plans with Karan Kundrra, says 'iska bas chale to..'

Tejasswi Prakash is in the news a lot, but for all the right reasons. On Bigg Boss 15 she fell in love with Karan Kundrra and the two have been a fan favourite since then. She has now spoken up about her relationship with Karan Kundrra in a media interaction.



In an interview with HT, Tejasswi opened up about her marriage plans with Karan. She said that they are concentrating on our work. They haven't got the opportunity to speak (about the wedding). And these aren't topics that can be discussed over the phone. They need to find the time, and then, if necessary, they can sort something out. Kundraa has informed everyone that we would be doing something in March (the wedding). March has grown in importance since then. "March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married?" people ask.



She added that he wanted to marry in March. “But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him.”

According to India.com, Tejasswi also revealed that she will be working with Karan on-screen soon. When asked what advice she would give to individuals in relationships, the Naagin 6 actor remarked that people should be willing to accept partnerships as they are. Tejasswi is seen saying in a video that has gone popular on social media, “He’s shooting and I am here. But you will see us together soon. Haven’t you guys seen how crazy we are? The best thing you can do is to accept your relationship the way it is. Do not give up on your partner.”

She also mentioned that people must have faith in your partnership. When it comes to her and Karan, she believes they aren't perfect. They, on the other hand, see beauty in flaws and embrace it.

A few days ago, Karan disclosed to RJ Siddharth Kannan that he and Teja have talked marriage. He added, “Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it),” he said. When asked is ready to tick the marriage box with the ‘Naagin 6’ actress, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss)”.