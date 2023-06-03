Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in pink bralette, thigh-high slit dress breaks the internet, watch

Viral video: Nia Sharma's dance in pink bralette, thigh-high slit dress breaks the internet,

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular TV stars in the country these days and the hot and sexy actress enjoys a good fan following. It would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma has carved a place for herself in the Indian entertainment industry on the basis of her sheer talent and hard work. Nia Sharma is a very skillful dancer too and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy dance videos on Instagram.

Nia Sharma is one of the most active Indian celebrities on social media and the huge fan following which Nia Sharma enjoys on Instagram often makes her video and photos viral on the social media platform.

Now, an old dance video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on the social media in which the TV star can be seen flaunting her hot and sexy dance moves. Nia Sharma can be seen dancing with a group of girls. “You can’t really match up to these power puff Apsaras. Absolutely in love with your moves guys,” Nia captioned the video.

Watch the viral video here:

The dance video was posted by Nia Sharma few weeks ago and it has received around 37k likes so far. Netizens took to the comment section to praise the TV star with many expressing their love for actress with fire and heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in an item song ‘Daiyya Daiyya’ for web series Hunter. Nia Sharma was also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nia Sharma started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.