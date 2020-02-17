Viral paraglider Vipin Sahu asks 'Bigg Boss 13' famed Shehnaz Gill 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

After achieving fame with 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaz Gill is now part of a matrimonial reality-show called 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. More so, the viral paraglider Vipin Sahu is part of the show as Shehnaz's suitor.

Vipin was part of memes soon after his paragliding video was released. This is not the first time he has come to a reality show. Vipin Sahu was also seen in the reality-show 'Roadies', which became popular for its language.

Take a look:

Roadies ki janta, pair upar kar ke ho jao ready to witness something special! Kya lover Vipin land kar payenge Roadies pe? Tune in to OPPO MTV #RoadiesRevolution, on 15th Feb, 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @justvoot.@oppomobileindia @castrolbiking @axiom_ayurveda @manforceindia pic.twitter.com/PeKygQIHyt — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) February 14, 2020

Vipin Sahu became popular for his dialogues in the video. He became known as the 'land kara de' man after Vipin tried to bribe the instructor so that he can be landed earlier than expected.

Shehnaz Gill, who was new to the Television world, gained massive popularity on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Her chemistry with the winner of the show Sidharth Shukla was much-appreciated on the show. The host of 'Bigg Boss 13' Salman Khan also often appeared to be fond of her. When entering 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaz was sure she was looking for someone to fall in love with. While she was still on the show, Shehnaz bagged the new show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. She will be seen on the show looking at male prospects, while her co-contestant Paras Chhabra too is looking for female prospects.