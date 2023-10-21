Vicky Jain shouts at Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss 17 house, netizens react

Vicky Jain was seen shouting at Ankita Lokhande who was seen complaining to him for not giving her attention.

One of the most popular celebrity couples, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, is locked inside Bigg Boss 17 house. Their fans want to see them happy together, however, it seems something is wrong between the two.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain was seen shouting at Ankita Lokhande who was seen complaining to him for not giving her attention. The businessman lost his cool and got angry and started shouting at the actress. Meanwhile, Ankita was seen apologizing with tears in her eyes. Social media users have reacted to the same, one of them shared the video and wrote, “Why the hell he’s shouting like this? We understand frustration and all but shouting at your wife like this is not a good thing to do. And #AnkitaLokhande how calmly she’s handling this man!! #VickyJain #BiggBoss17 #BB17.”

Take a look:

The second person wrote, “I am with Vicky. Anyone can go mad when he is just trying to play his wife keeps on doing emotional drama and she can't even clearly say it out and always act as if she is a victim. To play he needs a group and new friends.” The third one said, “Are yaar..Vicky bhaiya ko galat mat bola. If a wife screams than its ok but if husband has to scream than he is abusive n what not. They are married and have full right to get upset wid each other. Both are strong personality and thats good.”

The new season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15 and 17 new contestants were introduced in the house. Salman Khan is back to host the all new season of the show with all new theme and rules. The first nomination of the season has been complete and Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole and Abhishek Kumar are nominated fot this week

During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17, Udaariyan-fame actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar entered together. The two shared a past and were fighting on the stage infront of Salman Khan where Isha Malviya accused Abhishek of physical violence. Later, when they both entered the house, they had a heated argument but later Abhishek apologised for the same.

Next day, when Vicky Jain pranked the housemates that they can change their rooms on their will within 2 mins, Abhishek rushed to the dil room where Isha was also there. Later, when Bigg Boss asked Isha if she is fine sharing the room and bed with Abhishek, the actress agreed and Bigg Boss also mocked her for the same.