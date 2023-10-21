Vicky Jain shouts at Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss 17 house, netizens react

Headlines

Karnataka cobbler receives invitation to witness Delhi's Republic Day Parade, details here

Gaganyaan Mission: Flight test vehicle abort mission-1 to launch at 10 am today, says ISRO

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

Gaganyaan mission: Test Vehicle fails to liftoff following anomaly, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Meet people behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karnataka cobbler receives invitation to witness Delhi's Republic Day Parade, details here

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

Salary of scientists and technicians behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

Amazing health benefits of curd rice (dahi chawal)

Bowlers with hat-trick in ODI World Cup history

5 Nutrients required for stronger bones other than Calcium, Vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

Leo box office collection day 2: Vijay film continues rampage, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, Rs 100 crore in India

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

HomeTelevision

Television

Vicky Jain shouts at Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss 17 house, netizens react

Vicky Jain was seen shouting at Ankita Lokhande who was seen complaining to him for not giving her attention.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the most popular celebrity couples, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, is locked inside Bigg Boss 17 house. Their fans want to see them happy together, however, it seems something is wrong between the two.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain was seen shouting at Ankita Lokhande who was seen complaining to him for not giving her attention. The businessman lost his cool and got angry and started shouting at the actress. Meanwhile, Ankita was seen apologizing with tears in her eyes. Social media users have reacted to the same, one of them shared the video and wrote, “Why the hell he’s shouting like this? We understand frustration and all but shouting at your wife like this is not a good thing to do. And #AnkitaLokhande how calmly she’s handling this man!! #VickyJain #BiggBoss17 #BB17.”

Take a look:

The second person wrote, “I am with Vicky. Anyone can go mad when he is just trying to play his wife keeps on doing emotional drama and she can't even clearly say it out and always act as if she is a victim. To play he needs a group and new friends.” The third one said, “Are yaar..Vicky bhaiya ko galat mat bola. If a wife screams than its ok but if husband has to scream than he is abusive n what not. They are married and have full right to get upset wid each other. Both are strong personality and thats good.”

The new season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15 and 17 new contestants were introduced in the house. Salman Khan is back to host the all new season of the show with all new theme and rules. The first nomination of the season has been complete and Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole and Abhishek Kumar are nominated fot this week

During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17, Udaariyan-fame actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar entered together. The two shared a past and were fighting on the stage infront of Salman Khan where Isha Malviya accused Abhishek of physical violence. Later, when they both entered the house, they had a heated argument but later Abhishek apologised for the same.

Next day, when Vicky Jain pranked the housemates that they can change their rooms on their will within 2 mins, Abhishek rushed to the dil room where Isha was also there. Later, when Bigg Boss asked Isha if she is fine sharing the room and bed with Abhishek, the actress agreed and Bigg Boss also mocked her for the same.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

Leo movie review: Vijay's brave effort to break type, some cheeky fan service save Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Mahindra Thar 6x6 imagined by AI, take a look at the rugged Mercedes-AMG G63 rival

Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE