Vaishali Takkar suicide case: Nishant Singh Malkani reveals late actress was suffering from depression

Television actor Nishant Singh Malkhani revealed that the late actress Vaishali Takkar was suffering from depression and was seeking help from a psychiatrist for the same. In his recent interview, he revealed that her ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani was not letting her move on.

Nishant and Vaishali shared screen space in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paaega. While speaking to The Times of India, the actor accused Rahul Navalni in the Vaishali Takkar suicide case. He stated, “She was in a depression. She had consulted a psychiatrist.”

The actor revealed that he spoke to Vaishali just four days before she committed suicide and teased her about losing weight. He revealed that Vaishali had promised to regain weight and come back to Mumbai before she gets married.

For the unversed, last week, television actress Vaishali Takkar committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani.

In her suicide note, Vaishali had accused Rahul Navlani of torturing him physically and mentally, in which Rahul’s wife Disha was also supporting him. Rahul is married and has two children, but due to his closeness with Vaishali, he was not letting Vaishali get married.

Rahul allegedly sent a personal photo of him with Vaishali to her fiancee Mitesh Gor to break the marriage which was planned to take place in Indore itself on October 20. Fed up with all this, the TV actress had ended her life.

Meanwhile, a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore extended the police custody of Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in the Vaishali Thakkar suicide case, by four days on Monday