Urvashi Dholakia's son Kshitij opens up on mom being trolled over bikini photos, says 'they don't have...'

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia's son has reacted to his mother being trolled on social media for her bold photos. Recently, the Kasautii Zindagi Kii star dropped her bikini photos on her social media. In the photos, Urvashi flaunted her stretch marks and belly fat with pride. However, she was fat-shamed and trolled for her choice.

Now, her son Kshitij has opened up about mean comments on his mom's bold photos. While interacting with ETimes, Jr Dholakia cleared that he isn't bothered by social media trolls. He said that they have seen their mom working hard for the family, without any complaints. The young son further added that his mom gave us our necessities and required luxuries, but never let them get dependent on her. "We have learned to be independent and work hard for a better tomorrow. We don't unnecessarily poke each other about anything. We are very much fine with her living her life on her own terms. I'm fine with her posting bold pictures on social media platforms," Kshitij added.

Urvashi is blessed with twins Kshitij and Sagar. He added that there was a time when the trolls used to bother him a lot. "I used to read unusual comments and find some group of people trolling her on social media accounts. I remember when I was in high school I used to get trolled and would report so many profiles. But now I laugh at myself. I was silly because they don't have any existence in the real world." Kshitij even added that he has learned to avoid and waste his time.

Like his mother, Kshitij has also been approached for Bigg Boss. While emphasising on it, Urvashi's son added, "I've been approached for the show for the past three years after my videos on social media started doing rounds." For the unversed, his mom was the winner of season six. So, he was quite excited after having a meeting with the team. However, he decided to hold off the idea for some time."