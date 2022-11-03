Search icon
Urvashi Dholakia flaunts her stretch marks in turquoise blue bikini, says 'I have all the right to be myself'

Kasautii Zindagi Kay star Urvashi Dholakia looks super hot in a turquoise blue two-piece bikini while flaunting her stretch marks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:41 PM IST

Credit: Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

On Thursday, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay star Urvashi Dholakia dorpped her photos in sexy bikini and falunted her strech marks. Sharing the pictures, she penned a note on body positivity to herself.

Needless to say, the actress looks super hot in a turquoise blue bikini in the photos. The actress wrote, “EMBRACING WOMANHOOD From time unknown, women have been judged! From how they look, to what they wear & how they behave. The sheer pressure of being picture perfect is something I have defied at every step of the way coz I as a woman have all the right to be myself, wear what I want,do what I want & live my life exactly the way I want!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI (@urvashidholakia)

She wrote, “My dignity & self respect is rightfully earned by none other than MYSELF! I don’t need no validation! Our bodies change each passing day & we don’t need to be judged for our shapes & sizes COZ A woman is where life originates from and that is the biggest asset I’ve had the pleasure of owning !”

The actress received support from her fans and friends. One of them wrote, Dear urvashi, you are a lovely person and a beautiful , strong mother and I must say u looking super hot.” The second one said, “bsolutely right urru di..love u alottttssssss u are gorgeous.” The third person commented, “your writing is good but why you Showbiz people think nudity is the only way of showing women empowerment i adore you how u managed your twins alone.”

Read|DNA Exclusive: Urvashi Dholakia reveals what sets her sons Kshitij and Sagar apart from each other

For the unvered, she ruled the Indian TV screens as a devious vamp in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Earlier, actress Urvashi Dholakia says she has long moved on from the character even though her fans continue to seek Komolika in her other roles.

 

