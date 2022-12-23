Urfi Javed slams Indian hockey player Yuvraj after he asks Dubai to 'keep her forever'

Urfi Javed-Yuvraj Walmiki/Instagram

Urfi Javed is currently in the news due to her spat with the Indian hockey player Yuvraj Valmiki. It was recently reported that the television actress was detained in Dubai over her "revealing clothes". However, Javed soon rubbished these rumours and clarified that the police had arrived on the sets where she was shooting for some logistics issues, and not over her clothes.

When Urfi dropped a fake video from behind bars mocking people rejoicing over her detention, the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared that video. The Indian hockey player Yuvraj Valmiki thought it to be a true clip of the actress behind bars and wrote, "Thank you Dubai. Please keep her forever. Kind regards."

The Bigg Boss OTT participant replied to Yuvraj, "Got so much problem with my clothes but still be in dms" and "oh btw still got the screenshots of the msgs you sent me and 99999 other girls." Yuvraj denied messaging the actress and called her a 'disgrace' in an interview.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, the sportsperson said, "Not even once I have messaged Urfi. Agar aisa hota toh vo pehle screenshots daalti mere messages ke (If that would have been the case, she would have shared the screenshots of my messages). I have so many good friends in Bollywood who asked me not to reply to their messages. I want her to show me the messages where I have commented on her clothes. I don't have the time to justify all this and I don't even want to prove myself to anybody."













Proving Yuvraj wrong, Urfi shared the DMs that the player sent her in 2017 and slammed him as she further wrote, "Instead of apologising you keep defending your actions, knowing you're wrong. He said I'm a disgrace to society. For what reason? For wearing and doing and speaking my mind? Rapists and murderers are not a disgrace? By doing all this you're just promoting rape culture, you're telling people it's ok to threaten a girl, rape a girl, call her a disgrace, and tell her she deserves to be in jail cause of what she puts on her body!! Please everyone stop it."



