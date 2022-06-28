Aamir Khan dances with Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara Singh to Laal Singh Chaddha song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi

Akshara Singh/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who gained nationwide fame after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT last year, recently met for the launch of the latest track from Aamir's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha released on June 24.

And now, Akshara has shared a video on her Instagram account in which the two actors can be seen dancing to the romantic melody composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh, and penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. As soon as she shared the video in the evening on Monday, June 27, it has been trending on social media.

Sharing the clip, the actress wrote, "This is such a dream come true! Thank you Aamir Sir for making this day one I can never forget!!". She had also uploaded a sweet picture with the Lagaan actor a day earlier, which she had captioned as, "Honoured to meet such a genius mind !! Didnt feel like we met for the first time. Best time spent with everyone’s fav Aamir Sir. Thank you for all the good talks and fun we had together".

Just like the first two tracks Kahani and Main Ki Karaan, the complete audio of the track has been released with no video. This is Aamir's strategy to make the audience listen to the tracks and enjoy the music as he has said that he completely believes in the magic that Pritam has created with the soundtrack.



Along with Aamir, the Advait Chandan directorial features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya, who makes his Bollywood debut with this film, in prominent roles. An official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer family drama Raksha Bandhan in the cinemas on August 11.