Urfi Javed shares hilarious message for fans after FIR against her, says 'mera nanga naach continue rahega'

The social media sensation Urfi Javed is known for not just her bold clothes but also her bold behavior. And she gave a perfect example of the same when she was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, January 5.

In a video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the paps ask the television actress if she has any message for her fans who love her. Urfi gave a hilarious reply saying, "Pyaar ka toh pata nahi par mera nanga naach continue rahega (I don't know about love, but my 'nanga naach' will continue)".

Though not indirectly, but Urfi has once again slammed those who celebrated the recent FIR lodged against her by Chitra Wagh, the State President of BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha, for 'indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai' with her reply. The video has gone viral on the internet.

After appearing in cameos in multiple shows, Urfi gained more limelight after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot last year. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.

She is now being seen in the reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla X4 which she entered as the 'Mischief Maker'. The show is being hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani who replaced Rannvijay Singha. The London Dreams actor had hosted the first and as well as the last six seasons.

Though Javed, who goes by the name of Uorfi on social media, keeps sharing her semi-nude photos and videos in bizarre costumes on her social media, she only has around four million followers on Instagram and 92 thousand followers on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.



