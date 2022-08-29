Urfi Javed shares her sister Dolly's photo in bold dress, asks netizens if she’s ‘hot or very hot'

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed, who is known for her fashion statement, shared a photo of her sister Dolly on Instagram. Sharing the picture, she asked her fans if ‘she is hot or very hot’. In the photo, her sister can be seen wearing a sexy dress.

Take a look:

Urfi Javed, who is known for her fashion choices, released a series of bold images from her last shoot on Saturday (August 27), in which she can be seen exuding confidence while posing for the camera. Urfi Javed, who adopted the name Uorfi Javed, made waves online with her risqué images. The 24-year-old beauty displayed her toned midriff while keeping her hair open for the photos.

"Illuminating. Used chaandi ka warq for this," she captioned the post. Reacting to the photo, Kavita Kaushik wrote, "Ayye kaju katli.”

Urfi Javed recently filed a complaint against a man Obode Afridi and accused him of harassing, blackmailing and threatening her on WhatsApp. In her complaint, the actress mentioned that she is being harassed for two years.

The actress has now shared photos of Mumbai police arresting the man. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Good news! This man who molested me is finally behind bars. Thank you very much Mumbai Police.”

Urfi Javed's unique fashion statements have impressed Ranveer Singh, and he applauded her confidence in carrying such strange outfits. Recently on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan asked Singh and Alia Bhatt which celebrity repeating clothing would be their worst nightmare,’ Ranveer named Urfi Javed. He also mentioned that she is a fashion icon. Urfi Javed has also reacted to Ranveer’s response. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I don’t know how to react! But Ranveer Singh you are sweet!”

Uorfi has been in a number of TV series since her Bigg Boss OTT stint. She is well known for playing Avni in the film Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also appeared in ALT Balaji's Puncch Beat Season 2 as Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Uorfi portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus' Chandra Nandini from 2016 to 2017. In 2018, she portrayed Kamini Joshi in Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie on SAB TV. Uorfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.