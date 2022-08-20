Urfi Javed responds to troll who said 'isko patthar se maarna chahiye', check out video

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, also known as Uorfi Javed, is frequently made fun of for her unusual clothing choices, but occasionally she succeeds in turning heads, as she did this time. She recently posted a video in which she can be seen sporting a stone-themed attire that was inspired by trolls. Yes. " Isko patthar se maarna chahiye" is one of the comments that Urfi reads while wearing a long t-shirt and black shorts in the video.

Urfi captioned the video as “Yaps the comment inspired me to do this, don’t blame me. Blame the comment. “

Urfi Javed recently revealed that since the individual obtained a morphed image of her, he has been harassing her. She wrote, “So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it . 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it , I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time . I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile . This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career . Yes , he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it )

It’s not him that I’m disappointed in , I filed an F.I.R on 1st at Goregaon police station @mumbaipolice. It’s been 14 days no action has been taken till yet ! I’m so so disappointed . I had heard so many good things about @mumbaipolice but their attitude towards this man is weird . Even after informing them that he has done with to idk how many women , still no action . Anyways this man is a threat to society , women . He shouldn’t be allowed to live freely . The last picture is of his best friend , sera Kishore . I had worked with her sister Ashna Kishore , I contacted the sisters , sent them proof how he’s been blackmailing me and what all he has done to other girls but guess what , these girls bluntly chose to ignore the proofs and supported him saying all 50 girls are lying including me ! Wow . These girls were chilling with this man the night he started blackmailing me , I tried contacting them but no response , no help . Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry .”